Baylor Symphony Orchestra Wins The American Prize in Orchestral Performance 2020 in College/University Division

This is its fifth time to win first place in the past six years.

Baylor Symphony Orchestra, led by Baylor Conductor-in-Residence Stephen Heyde, has received The American Prize in Orchestral Performance in the college/university category, making this its fifth time to win first place in the past six years.

The Baylor Symphony Orchestra's winning recorded performance was Symphony No. 2 in C minor, "Resurrection" by Gustav Mahler, during the Feb. 8, 2019, President's Concert: Baylor Symphony; A Cappella Choir; and Concert Choir.

The orchestra also is the first ensemble in any of the competition's categories to win first place five times in six years, not just the first university to do so. This is significant because there are also categories for professional, community and youth ensembles in various musical disciplines, according to competition officials.

"I am very gratified by this national recognition," said Heyde, The Mary Franks Thompson Professor of Orchestral Studies at Baylor's School of Music. "For me, winning the award as consistently as we have over the past six years indicates that the program has gained momentum and a reputation for excellence.

"It means that we have attracted truly outstanding, talented students who understand the work ethic required to play some of the most exalted pieces ever created at the level of excellence that repertoire deserves," he said. "It indicates that our wonderful instrumental faculty have developed and challenged our students to excellence and have spent the many extra hours necessary to help them meet the high expectations we have for them as musicians and people. It means that the administration of the School of Music and the University have provided the encouragement and support necessary for the program to flourish and compete successfully with the most storied orchestral programs nationally.

"But more than anything, winning again is confirmation of how special our students are and how incredibly fortunate I am to have the opportunity to work and make music with them," Heyde said. "They inspire me every day."

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation's most comprehensive series of contests in the classical arts. The nonprofit competition, unique in scope and structure, is designed to evaluate, recognize and reward the best performances, ensembles and composers in the United States.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You