Backdoor Theatre Calls For Donations After Suffering Water Damage Due to a Flood

The Backdoor Theatre is asking for donations after suffering water damage this past weekend.

"Sometime Saturday evening there was a break where the city's water main connects to our fire suppression system, and our beloved Backdoor Theatre was flooded," the theatre said in a post on Facebook.

The Main Stage Lobby and Dinner Stage were submerged in above waist-deep water. The Main Stage itself is essentially dry, and mainly the lower levels and foundation have been affected.

"We don't know a lot right now other than absolute heartbreak. It is unbelievable to see the devastation," the post reads. "We ask that you keep us in your thoughts as we navigate the next steps for our theatre. We can only take it one day at a time. We will keep you all posted on what's next."

To donate, visit http://www.backdoortheatre.org/donate-2.html.

In the meantime, the theatre is encouraging its patrons to help keep community theatre alive by visiting The Wichita Theatre for "Titanic" and their movie showings.

Read the full Facebook post and view photos of the damage below:

