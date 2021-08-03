Back By Popular Demand, ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Returns To Dallas/Fort Worth

Dallas/Fort Worth, prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant, the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, announced their return to the city from November 26 - January 2.

Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant presents The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures. Guests embark on a quest within the mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights and a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas.

The adventure includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market, and meeting the Big Man himself - all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has EVER seen. This year's event will be held on the Esplanade at Fair Park in Dallas.

Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant said: "I can't tell you how much it means to us to be returning to North Texas this year. Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way.

Spreading festive cheer this holiday season has never been more important, and the whole team at Enchant Christmas can't wait to welcome families and friends once more as they celebrate the holiday season together in person. We are coming with two years worth of magical memories, one incredible adventure!"

Enchant last brought holiday joy to the Metroplex in 2018, and is back by popular demand! Previous guests described their experience as: "The maze was just plain magical! This was a joyful, wholesome experience that had us grinning from ear to ear" (S.Hedrick/Google) and "Christmas lights overload, in a good way! Adorable kids. Ice skating. Flashing red cocktails. All ages having fun!" (J.Maines/Google).

"It's only right that one of the biggest and brightest holiday events in Texas comes to the home of some of the biggest events in Texas. We're looking forward to hosting this world-class holiday experience." Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park.

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze - "The Great Search" takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa's missing gifts.

Christmas Market - Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.

Star Experiences - Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus - Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage - Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,

Ice-Skating Trail - Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

Be the first to embark on this memorable adventure by entering to win a magical Opening Weekend Party for you and seven friends. Enter at EnchantChristmas.com. Enchant Christmas is excited to welcome Hilton as the "Official Hotel Partner of Enchant Dallas", allowing guests to make the most out of their festive trip and explore the city with an overnight stay at Hilton Anatole. Full ticket details to be announced in September.