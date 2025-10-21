BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL To Make Bass Hall Debut In March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL are now on sale as of Tuesday, October 21—a date fans know as Back to the Future Day. The time-traveling musical, based on the iconic 1985 Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film, will play a limited engagement March 24–29, 2026, as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Tickets start at $56.50 and are available by phone at 817-212-4280 or in person at the Bass Hall box office (Monday–Friday 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.).

Hailed by The New York Times as “The audience goes wild!” and praised by USA Today as “A jaw-dropping spectacle that hits all the right buttons,” BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL brings the beloved adventure of Marty McFly and Doc Brown to life with groundbreaking stagecraft, special effects, and an electrifying score.

Based on the hit film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, the musical features a book by Bob Gale—co-creator and co-writer of the original trilogy—with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, alongside classics from the film such as “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

“Sometimes crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment,” said Bob Gale. “Now Bob Zemeckis and I are eager to share our musical vision with audiences worldwide. Whether or not you’ve seen the original film, Back to the Future: The Musical will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know.”

The production comes to Fort Worth following international acclaim and record-breaking runs in London’s West End and on Broadway. Featuring dazzling design, stunning choreography, and the iconic DeLorean time machine, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL invites audiences to relive the story that defined a generation—at 88 miles per hour.