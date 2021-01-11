Artisan Children's Theater announces auditions for Junie B. Jones JR. Book and Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, music by Zina Goldrich. Adapted from the JUNIE B. JONES Series of books by Barbara Park

Directed by Jamie Gomez. Music Direction by Cheri Dee Mega

Laugh yourself silly with Junie B. Jones in this hilarious adaptation of Barbara Park's beloved book series.

Masks are required to enter the building and social distancing will be observed. Please show up at your appointment time!

AUDITION DATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:00am-2:00pm**

· To audition, please schedule an appointment by calling the Box Office at 817-284-1200 between 10:00am and 2:00pm Monday through Friday. You may also leave a voicemail, and we will get back with you, or you may email us at boxoffice@artisanct.com.

· Audition form and more information online at: http://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin the week of January 18, 2021 and will generally be Monday-Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.

· Actors must be 11-18 years old at the time of auditions to be considered for casting.

· Callbacks (if needed) will be Monday, January 18, 2021.

PRODUCTION DATES: March 5-April 3, 2021

Performances will be Fridays at 6:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional 12:00pm shows March 15-19, 2021.

AUDITIONS:

Be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway or Disney song that best displays your vocal ability. No accompanist will be provided, so actors are asked to bring a CD or cell phone with their accompaniment. Actors will also be doing cold readings from the script, but it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website prior to auditions.

Please bring your conflict information with you to the audition. It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends - and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard - and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones JR. will capture the hearts of audiences of all ages - just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Junie B. Jones

A quirky, energetic first grader with comedic flair. Loves having adventures and writing about them in her journal. Gets upset when things don't go her way. Wildly precocious, yet completely endearing.

Lucille

Junie B.'s former best friend, also in first grade. The ultimate child diva. Rich girl, well-dressed. In Mr. Scary's class with Junie B. Enthusiastic.

Herb

Junie B.'s new best friend. A cute boy, slightly shy. Endearing and charming.

May

Another first grader in Mr. Scary's class with Junie B. Bossy, know-it-all. Junie's nemesis.

Sheldon

Another first grader in Mr. Scary's class with Junie B. Nerdy, lactose intolerant, and gets a bit of stage fright. Excited about playing music.

Camille

Lucille's new best friend and Chenille's twin sister. A follower.

Chenille

Lucille's other new best friend and Camille's twin sister. Coordinated and cute.

Grace

Junie B.'s other former best friend. She rides the bus with Junie B. and is now best friends with Bobbi Jean Piper.

Bobbi Jean Piper

Grace's new best friend.

Jose

Another first grader in Mr. Scary's class. Speaks both Spanish and English.

Lennie

Another first grader.

Mr. Scary

Junie B.'s first grade teacher, a warm man, despite his name.

Mother

Junie B.'s mom. Exasperated, but understanding.

Daddy

Junie B.'s dad. Encouraging and knows how to juggle.

Mr. Woo

Supervisor on the school bus.

Mrs. Gutzman

The kids' favorite lunch lady at Junie B.'s elementary school, also known as "Gladys Gutzman, Queen of Snacks."

Shirley

Is a featured soloist in a few of the School Kids' songs.

Ensemble

Tickle the dog, School kids, Lunch Server, Cheerleaders