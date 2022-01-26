Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions For THE SECRET GARDEN

Artisan Center Theater has announced auditions for The Secret Garden. Music and Lyrics by Marsha Norman | Music by Lucy Simon Adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Directed by Michael Brown | Music Direction by Thomas Bartke

"This enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style!"

AUDITION DATES: Monday, February 7 and Tuesday, February 8, 2022 beginning at 7:00pm ** Callbacks, if needed, will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 7:00pm - 10:00pm

· Audition form and more information at: https://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053

· Rehearsals begin February 15, 2022 and are generally Monday - Friday from 6:30pm - 10:00pm, and Saturdays from 9:00am - 2:00pm (Not everyone will be called to all rehearsals)

· Actor ages: 10 yrs. to all adult ages

PRODUCTION DATES:

April 1 - 30, 2022 performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm.

AUDITIONS:

· Please prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability. An accompanist will be provided, and it is preferred that performers bring sheet music instead of a CD or electronic device with their accompaniment.

· Actors will be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

Please see registration link for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Center Theater know all of your conflicts when you register to audition. Artisan Center Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Orphaned in India, 10-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive Uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

LILY - Female, 28-38 (Range: Soprano, Bb3-D6) Mary's aunt and Archibald Craven's wife. Died of a tragic accident within her garden.

MARY LENNOX - Female, 10 (Range: Young Voice, Ab3-D5) A ten year-old girl sent to live with her uncle, Archibald, when her parents die from cholera in India.

MRS. MEDLOCK - Female, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Archibald's housekeeper.

DR. NEVILLE CRAVEN - Male, 35-45 (Range: Baritone, C3-F#4) Archibald's brother.

MARTHA - Female, 18-30 (Range: Mezzo-Soprano Belt, G3-D5) A faithful housemaid.

ARCHIBALD CRAVEN - Male, 35-45 (Range: Baritone, C3-A4) Mary's uncle and lord of Misselthwaite Manor.

BEN WEATHERSTAFF - Male, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible, E3-D#4) Head gardener. Secretly entrusted to take care of the garden after Lily's death.

DICKON - Male, 16-25 (Range: Tenor, D3-G4) Martha's younger brother.

COLIN CRAVEN - Male, 10 (Range: Young Voice, A3-E5) Archibald's ten year-old son. Spent his life in bed due to a heart condition.

MRS. WINTHROP - Female, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Headmistress of a private school.

The Following characters, referred to collectively as "The Dreamers," are people from Mary's life in India, who haunt her until she finds her new life in the course of the story.

ROSE LENNOX - Female, 28-38 (Range: Soprano, A3-D6) Mary's mother.

CAPTAIN ALBERT LENNOX - Male, 30-40 (Range: Tenor, D3-A5) Mary's father.

ALICE - Female, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Rose's friend.

LIEUTENANT WRIGHT - Male, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Officer in Mary's father's unit.

LIEUTENANT SHAW - Male, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Fellow officer.

MAJOR SHELLEY - Male, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Officer.

MRS. SHELLEY - Female, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Major Shelley's wife.

MAJOR HOLMES - Male, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Officer.

CLAIRE HOLMES - Female, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Major Holmes' wife.

FAKIR - Male, Age Flexible (Range: Tenor, C3-B4) Itinerant Hindu ascetic.

AYAH - Female, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible) Mary's Indian nanny.

For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.