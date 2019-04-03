April 30th Marks Dallas Chamber's Symphony's Triumphant Season Finale with 'Beethoven 5'

Apr. 3, 2019  

April 30th Marks Dallas Chamber's Symphony's Triumphant Season Finale with 'Beethoven 5'

Artistic Director and Conductor Richard McKay leads the Dallas Chamber Symphony in its final concert of the season, "Beethoven 5." The performance is an exploration of musical transformations, beginning with Korngold's final work, his unabashedly cinematic Theme and Variations. Hsin-Hao Yang, winner of the Dallas International Piano Competition 2018, joins the orchestra on Liszt's formidable First Piano Concerto No. 1, an architectural marvel that exudes flair and expressivity. The season closes with Beethoven's groundbreaking Symphony No. 5. Anne Bothwell, Vice President Arts at KERA, will provide opening remarks.

"Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 is of course a mainstay of the orchestra repertoire, but it is not often heard performed live by an excellent classical chamber orchestra," explains McKay. "The orchestra will bring renewed clarity and color to the composer's dense orchestrations. Those who are familiar with this piece will discover new meaning in it."

Web Site: https://www.dcsymphony.org/concert-tickets/season-schedule/beethoven-5/

Dallas Chamber Symphony's "Beethoven 5" concert, conducted by Richard McKay, will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall located at 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $25-$54 each. Season tickets, subscription packages, and student and senior discounts available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dcsymphony.org, by calling (214) 449-1294, or in the lobby the night of the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Inaugural Women In Classical Music Symposium
  • Uptown Players Presents BROADWAY OUR WAY
  • Mischievous Mice Sail To Centerstage In Steven Kellogg's THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG
  • Eisemann Center Presents Summer Sizzle Reel 2019
  • Rover Presents DELIRIUM'S DAUGHTERS
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Theatre Wesleyan's AVENUE Q, Playing April 25-28

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup