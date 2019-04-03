April 30th Marks Dallas Chamber's Symphony's Triumphant Season Finale with 'Beethoven 5'

Artistic Director and Conductor Richard McKay leads the Dallas Chamber Symphony in its final concert of the season, "Beethoven 5." The performance is an exploration of musical transformations, beginning with Korngold's final work, his unabashedly cinematic Theme and Variations. Hsin-Hao Yang, winner of the Dallas International Piano Competition 2018, joins the orchestra on Liszt's formidable First Piano Concerto No. 1, an architectural marvel that exudes flair and expressivity. The season closes with Beethoven's groundbreaking Symphony No. 5. Anne Bothwell, Vice President Arts at KERA, will provide opening remarks.

"Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 is of course a mainstay of the orchestra repertoire, but it is not often heard performed live by an excellent classical chamber orchestra," explains McKay. "The orchestra will bring renewed clarity and color to the composer's dense orchestrations. Those who are familiar with this piece will discover new meaning in it."

Web Site: https://www.dcsymphony.org/concert-tickets/season-schedule/beethoven-5/

Dallas Chamber Symphony's "Beethoven 5" concert, conducted by Richard McKay, will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall located at 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $25-$54 each. Season tickets, subscription packages, and student and senior discounts available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dcsymphony.org, by calling (214) 449-1294, or in the lobby the night of the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.





