A STRANGE LOOP Begins In June At Circle Theatre

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical, A Strange Loop marks a bold and innovative direction for Circle Theatre.
Circle Theatre will begin the regional premiere of A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson, opening June 19 and running through July 12, 2025.
This musical follows Usher, a Black queer musical theatre writer wrestling with his thoughts — literally — as he attempts to write a musical about a Black queer musical theatre writer. Through raw honesty, biting humor, and a vibrant score,
A Strange Loop challenges conventions while exploring identity, art, and the inner turmoil of living in one's truth.
Director, actor, and educator DeMone Seraphin will helm the production. Seraphin brings a wealth of experience to the production, with an extensive career spanning Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theater, and international stages.
His recent directing credits include Welcome to the Big Dipper (Off-Broadway), Five Guys Named Moe (Fulton Theatre), and Chicken & Biscuits (Virginia Rep Theatre), among many others. A passionate advocate for bold storytelling, Seraphin's vision and expertise will bring fresh energy to this groundbreaking work.
