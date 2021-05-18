A SOLITARY MAN: THE MUSIC OF NEIL DIAMOND Announced At Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre presents A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond June 15-26, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond stars Darnell Abraham and Nick Fradiani. Mr. Abraham currently stars as George Washington in the National Broadway Tour of HAMILTON. He has received numerous accolades for his work, including winner of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical, an Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) nomination for Best Actor and hailed by The Wall Street Journal as "outstanding." Select credits include: The Color Purple revival 1st National Broadway Tour (Adam and u/s Mister), Ragtime (Coalhouse), Next to Normal (Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden), and I Dream (MLK Jr.). In addition to his theatrical engagements, Darnell is a featured solo artist on Bandai Namco's Tekken 7, which has sold over 6 million copies worldwide since its release.

Mr. Fradiani soared through American Idol, claiming the champion title in 2015. He released his debut solo project, Hurricane (on Big Machine / Universal Records), in 2016 featuring the hit single "Beautiful Life." Since 2018 Nick has successfully toured the country and independently released multiple singles including "I'll Wait for You," "Scared," "Must Be Another Way" and "Empire." In 2019 Mr. Fradiani starred as Lorenzo in the National Broadway Tour of A Bronx Tale: The Musical.

Selling over 10 million records worldwide with 38 top 10 hits, Neil Diamond is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. From halls of fame to lifetime achievements, Diamond's career has spanned six decades and reaped dozens of awards. Enjoy your cocktail served tableside, while you listen to your favorites, from Sweet Caroline to America, intertwined with stories about this remarkable artist. This show is suitable for most audiences.

Since August 2020, Reid Cabaret Theatre productions have taken place on the mainstage. Audience members sit at tables 2, 3 or 4, spread out across the stage. Adjustments have been made so that audience members are only sitting with their respective parties, and the number of tables is limited. Performers are spread out across a stage that has been built over the first few rows of the original seats. Staff follow strict sanitary guidelines, including health screenings prior to coming to work, and wearing gloves and face masks. Performances do not have an intermission, and restrooms are closely monitored for capacity and cleaned frequently. This is slated to be the final production in the modified Reid Cabaret on the Mainstage. Beginning in late August 2021, cabaret shows will return to the Reid Cabaret Theatre.

Ticket prices start at $65 and can be purchased at www.casamanana.org.