A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Launch Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

Bass Performance Hall will launch a digital lottery for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL. The musical comes to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement October 28 – November 2 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season.

It was recently announced that American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will continue as the title role for the second year of the smash-hit national tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL following a record-breaking first year.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, October 27, for the Tuesday evening performance, October 28. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, November 2. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in November with the new musical from the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek that flips the script on Shakespeare’s greatest love story; set to some of pop’s biggest hits, you can’t stop the feeling at & JULIET. Gather your Galentines for a her-storic girls night – the global sensation SIX is divorced, beheaded, live and returning to Fort Worth! Next March, set your destination and go back in time when BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL lands on the Bass Hall stage. April brings the Tony and Grammy Award-winning, toe-tapping musical comedy, SOME LIKE IT HOT. Then, gallop into a deliriously funny knight at the theater with Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. An iconic love story comes to life when THE NOTEBOOK takes the stage in June. Finally, cast your vote for the timely and fabulously entertaining original Broadway musical about the American women’s suffrage movement, SUFFS, closing the 2025-2026 season in August.

This larger-than-life lineup also features stellar Season Add-Ons. Spend spooky season with everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky clan, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, now playing through Sunday, October 26. In December comes the musical adaptation of the hilarious 1983 classic, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, just in time for the holidays. Plus, next summer, change your fate when Tony and Grammy Award winner HADESTOWN returns to the Bass Hall stage in June, followed by the return of the revolutionarymusical, HAMILTON, in July.