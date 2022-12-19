12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; North Texas Performing Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sarah Powell - SONGS OF SONDHEIM - La Ti Do Dallas 15%

M. Denise Lee - PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS - Circle Theatre, Fort Worth 14%

Caleb Barnett - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Casa Manana 13%

Jack Agnew - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Repertory Company Theatre 11%

The Upstagers - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Art Centre Theatre 9%

Lauren Gao - LADIES IN THE SPOTLIGHT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 8%

Connor Lidell - SALUTE TO SONDHEIM - Theatre Arlington 6%

Omar Padilla - THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW AGAIN AGAIN - The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group 5%

J. Dontray Davis - BLIND LEMON - Undermain Theatre 5%

Christian Wilson - BARS AND MEASURES - Bishop Arts Theatre 5%

Justin Locklear - THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW AGAIN AGAIN - The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group 5%

Christopher Deaton - SAMMONS CABARET - Sammons Center 3%

Javier Camarena - SOLO CONCERT - The Dallas Opera 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Newton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 10%

DeeDee Munson - RAGTIME - North Texas Performing Arts 6%

Katrina Soricelli - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 5%

Hayden Beaty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Tilda Grace - ROMEO AND JULIET - Out of Line Concepts 5%

Danielle Georgiou & David Saldivar - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 5%

Alvaro Carranza - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Becca Tischer - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Kayla Starr Bryan - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - ANNA KARENINA - Outcry Theatre 3%

Leah Flores - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - NTPA Rep Plano 3%

Leah Flores - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Kianna Dugan - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Nolan Moralez - WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 3%

Whitney Morris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Kym Buchly - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Kelly McCain - 42ND STREET - Garland Summer Musicals 2%

Renee Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - PIPPIN - Outcry Youth Theatre 2%

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 2%

Victoria Anne Lee - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Angelica Cancel - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Kiba walker - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Blue firebox theatre co 2%

Christi Kudlicki Hoth - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Theodore Alexander - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Poe - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 11%

Melanie Glickler - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 9%

Tina Barrus - CINDERELLA - Plaza - Cleburne 8%

Faith Hilsinger - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Katie Guiou - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 5%

Sarah Mosher & Mary Swanson - STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Allison Kingwell - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Megan A. Liles - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Michael Krass - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

Yvonne Miranda - THE ODYSSEY - Dallas Theater Center, Dallas 3%

Karina Samchez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Jessica Cope - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Devon Kline - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

Dayna Dutton - ANYTHING GOES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

April M. Hickman - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Glynda Welch - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Bruce R. Coleman - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 2%

Dayna Dutton - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Laurie Land - INTO THE BREECHES! - Stage West, Fort Worth 1%

Murell Horton - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE… - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 1%

Audrie Austin - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Megan A. Liles - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nick Mann - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - North Texas Performing Arts 8%

Pamela Anglero - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 7%

Danielle Georgiou - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 6%

Eddy Herring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 6%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - PIPPIN - Outcry Youth Theatre 5%

Tilda Grace - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Out of Line Concepts 5%

Connie Sanchez - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 5%

D Wambui Richardson - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee 4%

Natalie Burkhart - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Renee Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Joel Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Theatre 3%

Mallory Roelke - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Bentleigh Nesbitt - WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 3%

Tanner Hudson - HEATHERS - Blue firebox theater co 3%

Zetra Goodlow/Albert Wash - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 3%

John DeLos Santos - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 2%

Michael Serrechia - LEGALLY BLONDE - Garland Summer Musicals 2%

Alex Krus - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Siler/Abbah - RAGTIME - Plaza Cleburne 2%

Michelle Levall - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Wambui Richardon - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee Theatre 2%

Jessica Cope - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Penny Ayn Maas - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 1%

Rachel Chavkin - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Shyama Nithiananda - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 13%

Tron Sutton - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Artisan center theater 12%

Cheryl Lowber - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 11%

Taffy Geisel - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 6%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 5%

Tiana Kay Blaire - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 4%

Natalie Burkhart - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Wambui Richardson - FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 3%

Debra Carter - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

D Wambui Richardson - FENCES - Circle Theatre Fort worth 3%

Carol M. Rice - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Freddy Martinez - ONE FOR THE POT - Plaza Theatre 2%

Ashley Puckett Gonzales - THE ODD COUPLE - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Michael Serrecchia - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 2%

Matthew Simpson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Texas Shakespeare Festival 2%

Rebecca McDonald - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

Carol M. Rice - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Janette Oswald - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 2%

Guinea Bennett-Price - DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 2%

Cheryl Denson - TORCH SONG - Uptown Players 2%

Andi Allen - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - MainStage Irving - Las Colinas 2%

Tim Johnson - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Kitchen Dog Theater 1%

Natalie King - THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 1%

Marta Torres - CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Kara-Lynn Vaeni - WITCH - Stage West 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

NEWSIES - Casa Manana 4%

MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 4%

LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 3%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue firebox theater co 3%

STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

GODSPELL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Upright Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Stage 2%

BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

URCHINS- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 2%

BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 2%

BAT BOY THE MUSICAL - Casa Manana 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 1%

AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 1%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - WaterTower Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan Stevenson - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 12%

Jacob Kaplan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - North Texas Performing Arts 8%

Zac Goin - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater 8%

Cat Luster - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 5%

Christian Chandler - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Scott Guenther - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 4%

Lori Honeycutt - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 4%

JB Brinks - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 4%

Cameron Barrus - RAGTIME - Plaza - Cleburne 4%

Greg & Melinda Cotton - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Holli Price - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

Branson White - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Aaron Johansen - 'A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER' - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Gabe Coleman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Branson White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Adam Chamberlin - FENCES - Circle theatre 2%

Yuki Nakase Link - OUR TOWN - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Josh Hensley - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Josh Hensley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

JJ Barrus - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Gabe Lewis - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Kyle Harris - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Bryant Guillotte - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Milton T Tatum Jr. - LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sasha Garcia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 10%

Vonda K. Bowling - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 8%

Jared Duncan - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 6%

Danny Anchondo - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 6%

Vonda K. Bowling - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 5%

Bryce Biffle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Caitlan Leblo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Granbury Theatre Co 4%

Bonnie Barber - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Cody Owen Stine - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 4%

Thomas Bartke - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Sasha Garcia - LEGALLY BLONDE - NTPA 4%

Thomas Bartke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Kristin Spires - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Meredith Browning - RAGTIME - Plaza-Cleburne 4%

Devon Harper - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Vonda K. Bowling - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Lyric Stage 3%

Devon Harper - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Jason Philip Solis - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cherish Robinson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Jeff Crouse - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 2%

Kristin Spires - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Nick Estep - HEATHERS MUSICAL - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Ian Mead Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Dean Hill - LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 2%

Mark Mullino - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Garland Civic Theatre, Garland, TX 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - North Texas Performing Arts 7%

STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue Firebox Theater Co 3%

MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Theater Center 3%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Out of Line Concepts 3%

STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

URINETOWN - NTPA - Frisco 2%

RAGTIME - Plaza-Cleburne 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The ArtCentre Theater Plano 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 20%

STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 17%

FESTIVILLE - North Texas Performing Arts 12%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 10%

HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 6%

AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 4%

SWEET REVENGE - Rover Dramawerks 4%

BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 3%

DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre, Dallas 3%

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME - Kitchen Dog Theater 3%

DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

THE AMAZING, FABULOUS, AND SPECTACULAR UNTRUTHS OF JUAN GARCIA - Amphibian Stage 2%

CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

THE WORST 32 DAYS - Arlington music Hall 2%

PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 2%

THE DANGER YEAR - The Table Co/lab 2%

LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 1%

BARS AND MEASURES - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

HOW TO BE PROJECT - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

ST. ELLA - Ochre House Theatre 1%

OLEANNA PART II - Amphibian Stage 1%

INCARNATE - Undermain Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kyndall Reed - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 10%

Jacob Waters - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 6%

Parker Gray - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 4%

Annie Nichols-Burge - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 4%

Eric Carter - BARS AND MEASURES - Bishop Arts Theatre 4%

Fernanda Schoening - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Riley Samuel - JEKYLL & HYDE - North Texas Performing Arts Plano 3%

Connor Bailey - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Peyton Nicholson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Outcry Youth Theatre 3%

Lee Walters - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 2%

Daniel Dean Miranda - URINETOWN - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Mikey Abrams - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Contessah Davis - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee theatre 2%

Shelbie Mac - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tenley Heugatter - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Evan Jennings - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Firehouse Theater 2%

Chase Gibson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 2%

Chloe Stovall - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 1%

AJ Depetris - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 1%

Dominic Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Brian Lawson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Granbury Theatre Co 1%

Christian Black - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 1%

Stan Graner - OLIVER! - Plaza-Cleburne 1%

Kyle Morris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Steele Wininger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 10%

Tim Bass - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 10%

Chastin Powell - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater 7%

Kelvin Dilks - AMON! - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Stori James - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 5%

Jeff York - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Jenny Ledel - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 4%

M Denise Lee - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Anna Rock - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Texas Shakespeare Festival 3%

Cameron Vargas - ONE FOR THE POT - Plaza- Cleburne 2%

Sean Massey - FENCES - Circle Theatre 2%

Loree Westbrooks - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Sydney Hewitt - LIL AND SATCHMO - Jubilee Theatre 2%

Randy Pearlman - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Kitchen Dog Theater 2%

Jonah Hardt - ODD COUPLE - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

Elizabeth Kensek - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Uptown Players 2%

ChristaCarol Jones - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Terry Martin - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 2%

Jordan Tomenga - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Brittney Bluitt - DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 1%

Sean Massey - THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 1%

Sarah Wryn - DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Quentin Scott - ONE FOR THE POTT - Plaza- Cleburne 1%

Blanca Del Loco - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Tumbleweed Productions 1%

Robert San Juan - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%



Best Play

GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 15%

CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 12%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 6%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 5%

HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 5%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 5%

LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 4%

NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 4%

BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Artisan Center Theater 2%

ODD COUPLE - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 2%

LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

WITCH - Stage West, Fort Worth 2%

DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Uptown Players 1%

RUMORS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Upright Theater 1%

THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - The Dallas Opera 64%

THE PEARL FISHERS - The Dallas Opera 18%

FLIGHT - The Dallas Opera 18%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Clinnin - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 10%

Jo Alamares - URINETOWN - North Texas Performing Arts 9%

Zack Wilson / Mahalia Pope - THE SECRET GARDEN - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Daniel Patrick Hogan - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 7%

Wendy Searcy-Woode - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Musical 5%

Jason Johnson-Spinos - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 4%

Alondra Puentes - STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 4%

Natalie Mabry - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 4%

Dennis Canwright - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 4%

Eric Luckie - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Mike Carter - GODSPELL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Matt Betz - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Jo Winiarski - CLUE: ON STAGE - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Bill Wash - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Conor Clark - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Madison Heaps - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 2%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Kennedy Styron - THE ODD COUPLE - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Will Turbyne - WITCH - Stage West, Fort Worth 2%

Kennedy Styron - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Kendall Heaps - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

August Edwards - DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Adam Chamberlin - HOW TO BE PROJECT - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Eddy Herring - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Bernetta Sowels - AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Kaplan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 13%

Ryan Simón - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 13%

Thomas Bartke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 12%

Ryder Houston - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 6%

Sharath Patel - CLUE - Dallas Theater Center 6%

Brian Christensen - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 6%

Claudia Jenkins Martinez - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

CJ Partin - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Ryan Brazil - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Michael Marbry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Brian McDonald - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Theatre 2%

Claudia Jenkins Martinez - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Michael Asigbe - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

CJ Partin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Greg Cotton - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jason Rice - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jason Rice - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Jorge Guerra - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 2%

Mark Howard - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Devin Bruton - AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 1%

Ryan Brazil - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Mark Howard - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE… - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 1%

Armando Monsivias - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 1%

Lowell Sargeant - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

Ryan Brazil - ELF THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tom Walsh - THE MUSIC MAN - North Texas Performing Arts 10%

Jack Swearingen - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 8%

Randal Ramirez - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 6%

Alexa Stratton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Outcry Youth Theatre 3%

Jacob Waters - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Cheyenne Ballew - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue Firebox Theater Co 3%

Fred Patterson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Jessica Vanek - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Christopher Llewyn Ramirez - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 2%

Taylor Sherry - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Brandy Raper - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Justin Taylor - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Devon Watkins - THE SECRET GARDEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tracie Griffiths - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Rickie Jones - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee theatre 2%

Laura Lyman Payne - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

Jamie Gutzler - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

Paige Bedford - DREAM GIRLS - Jubilee theater 1%

Rachel Nicole Poole - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players, Dallas 1%

Nikki Kimbrell - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 1%

Asa Woo - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 1%

Morgan Siobhan Green - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 1%

Trey Tolleson - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 1%

Hayley Ewerz - 42ND STREET - Garland Summer Musicals 1%

Juliette Wood - LITTLE WOMEN - Granbury Theatre Co 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dhruv Ravi - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 12%

Alayna Meilinger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 11%

Cheyenne Ballew - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 9%

Rahul Joshi - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 7%

Callie Combest - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Wallace Theater 7%

Denise Baker - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee Theater 5%

Brayden Lawrence - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 4%

Bob Hess - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Matthew Strauser - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 3%

Tim Bass - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Dustin West - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Christian Black - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Victoria Abrielle - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Alex Gossard - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Texas Shakespeare Festival 2%

Elizabeth Kensek - TORCH SONG - Uptown Players 2%

Kyle Morris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 1%

Carrie Viera - CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Parker Pereira - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Upright theater 1%

Ariana Stephens - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre 1%

Monica Jones - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre 3 1%

Nicole Berastequi - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Emily Scott Banks - INTO THE BREACHES - Stage West 1%

Sara Parisa - THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Micah Goodding - THE TEMPEST - Texas Shakespeare Festival 1%

Kim Winnubst - ENCHANTED APRIL - Mainstage Irving 1%

