Peninsula International Dance Festival Will Return in July

The festival will be held July 15 and 16

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos: Long Beach Opera's THE FEAST Premieres With Genre-Defying Performances Photo 3 Photos: Long Beach Opera's THE FEAST Premieres With Genre-Defying Performances
First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

Peninsula International Dance Festival Will Return in July

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural world dance and music festival, the Peninsula International Dance Festival 2023 has announced plans to return with an all-new, two-day festival July 15 and 16, with guest artists from 21 Bay Area companies featuring over 200 dancers and musicians - resplendent in colorful costumes - performing traditional works from Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Congo, Greece, Hawaii, India, Mexico, Native America, Peru, Philippines, Spain, and the USA. An extraordinary feast for the eyes and ears, both performances will be presented at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center, 600 North Delaware Street, San Mateo.

This year’s Peninsula International Dance Festival proudly welcomes to the stage many of the Bay Area’s award-winning ethnic dance and music interpreters led by distinguished master teachers and choreographers in an exuberant showcase of sacred, secular, traditional and community work. The 2023 Festival artist roster features Amor do Samba (Brazil); Antara Asthaayi Dance (India); Azteca Dancers/Calpulli Tonalehqueh (Mexico); Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno (Mexico); Bolivia Corazón de América (Bolivia); Charya Burt Cambodian Dance (Cambodia); Chitresh Das Institute/Youth Company (India); Eddie Madril/Sewam (Native American Indian); Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco (Mexico); Feng Ye Dance (China); Fua Dia Congo (Congo/Central African); Gurus of Dance (India); Hālau o Keikiali’i/Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center (Hawaiian); Jaranón y Bochinche Dance Performance Company (Afro-Peruvian); Jubilee American Dance Theatre (USA); Melissa Cruz Flamenco (Spain); Minoan Dancers (Crete/Greece); Parangal Dance Company (Philippines); Peninsula Ballet Theatre (USA); Peru Expressions (Peru); and Theatre Flamenco (Spain). The Festival will begin with a ceremonial stage blessing by the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone (Native American).

Produced by Christine Leslie, Executive Director of Peninsula Ballet Theatre (PBT), the Bay Area’s second oldest ballet and dance company, the Peninsula International Dance Festival 2023 participants have been thoughtfully selected and invited by PBT’s Artistic Director Gregory Amato working closely with Zenón Barrón, revered dance ethnologist and artistic director of Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco; Carlos Carvajal, former Co-Artistic Director of the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival and Peninsula Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Emeritus; and Charlotte Moraga, artistic director of the esteemed Chitresh Das Institute/Chitresh Das Youth Company.

Christine Leslie commented, “Last year we launched the Peninsula International Dance Festival and it was enthusiastically embraced by the Bay Area. It’s an exciting new initiative and part of our expanded mission to connect with more community residents on the greater Peninsula. Six years ago, we began exploring the addition of hip-hop to our classical ballet offerings and it has been a huge success, attracting a new audience to our theater. Presenting an international dance festival is an extension of the many diverse dance classes that are offered weekly in our five studios at the Peninsula Ballet Theatre center. This is also our way of connecting with and proudly showcasing the extraordinary world dance and music talent in the Bay Area. We’re enthusiastic about the future and look forward to sharing this latest iteration of the festival with the public. No passports needed; no TSA security lines to go through: travel the world with the Peninsula International Dance Festival.”

Carlos Carvajal said, “This newly imagined world dance and music festival is truly a Bay Areas cultural jewel which expresses in dance and song exactly what our society is desiring so intensely at this time – equity, diversity and inclusion. We’re delighted to present this season’s dance companies in a stage production that captures the joy and passion of the common language of dance and music.”

Tickets for the Peninsula International Dance Festival 2023 are priced at $60, $45 and $35. Discounts for seniors (65 and up) and juniors (18 and below) are $5-off per ticket; Group Sales of 10 or more enjoy a 10% discount. Purchase tickets today at www.pidfca.org. Two performances are scheduled: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m., San Mateo Performing Arts Center, 600 North Delaware St. This venue features ample free public parking.

Festival producer Peninsula Ballet Theatre gratefully acknowledges the support of the San Mateo County Arts Commission, NetSuite, Concar Enterprises, and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation.



RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
One More Productions Presents ALL SHOOK UP Photo
One More Productions Presents ALL SHOOK UP

ALL SHOOK UP! is showing from June 1st through July 9th at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

2
Segerstrom Center For The Arts to Present AN EVENING WITH BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL This Month Photo
Segerstrom Center For The Arts to Present AN EVENING WITH BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL This Month

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present Broadway's Brian Stokes Mitchell for one night only on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8 pm.

3
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Names Susan Brooker Artistic Director of the American Balle Photo
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Names Susan Brooker Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that Susan Brooker has been appointed as the Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School, effective August 1, 2023.

4
Cast Announced For MARY POPPINS At Orange Countys Rose Center Theater Photo
Cast Announced For MARY POPPINS At Orange County's Rose Center Theater

Are you ready to embark on a journey filled with wonder and enchantment? Look no further than Orange County's Rose Center Theater, where the beloved Broadway classic, Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, will come alive on stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Shook Up
The Gem Theatre (6/01-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bobbie's Lounge: Starring Kara Dillard
The Gem Theatre (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Planet & IMG World Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists”
Irvine Bowl (7/07-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
Rose Center Theater (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Gem
The Gem Theatre (11/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
The Gem Theatre (8/10-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You