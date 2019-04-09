Mark Morris Dance Group Returns To Segerstrom Center With PEPPERLAND

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present the renowned Mark Morris Dance Group performing the Center Premiere of Pepperland June 14 & 15, 2019 in Segerstrom Hall. Mark Morris, hailed as one of "the most successful and influential choreographers alive," (The New York Times) returns to Orange County with a groundbreaking dance tribute to the 50 th anniversary of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Originally created for the City of Liverpool's Sgt. Pepper at 50 Festival in May 2017, this colorful piece resounds with the ingenuity, musicality, wit and humanity for which the company is known. Pepperland seems to revel in the eccentric charm and joyful optimism of the iconic Beatles album.

The evening-length work features an original score by composer Ethan Iverson, interspersing arrangements of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "With a Little Help From My Friends," "A Day in the Life," "When I'm Sixty-Four," "Within You Without You" and "Penny Lane" with six original Pepper-inspired pieces composed specifically to showcase Mark Morris' profound understanding of classical forms: Allegro, Scherzo, Adagio, and the blues. An unprecedented chamber music ensemble of voice, theremin, soprano sax, trombone, two keyboards, and percussion teases out and elaborates on Sgt. Pepper's non-rock and roll influences.



Single tickets for the Pepperland start at $29 and are available now online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You