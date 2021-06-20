Fox Riverside Theater Foundation Begins to Return to In-Person Programming With Cyrian Reed Hip-Hop Workshop

The Fox Riverside Theater Foundation is preparing to return to live in-person programming, with increased community support for educational programs and the necessary upgrades to theaters, The Press-Enterprise reports.

Cynthia Wright, Executive Director of the Foundation, said, "The Foundation has strong partnerships with Live Nation and the American Theater Guild, led by working professionals, to provide lectures, workshops and class opportunities for local students."

As part of the Master Class and Workshop program, the Foundation will host the first face-to-face dance workshop since its inception, a two-hour hip-hop workshop led by Cyrian Reed on June 22nd at 10am.

Free workshops are designed for children and teens. If you are interested in joining, please send an email to info@riversideca.gov for more information and request the required parental permission form.

The Foundation will also continue to offer virtual programming for jazz, musical theaters, audition workshops and more.

Read more on The Press-Enterprise.