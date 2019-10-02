Center for the Arts Hosts New Orleans Music Celebration

Various talented performers celebrate the musical history, heritage, and legacy of New Orleans in a special production of Take Me to the River LIVE!-Celebrating the Music of New Orleans at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $27.50 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Take Me to the River LIVE! is available by visiting takemetotheriver.org/performers.

Take Me to The River LIVE! brings some of the most influential artists of modern New Orleans funk, R&B, soul, and jazz together on the same stage for a night of unforgettable music. Featuring both individual and collaborative performances, TMTTR is packed with three generations of legendary Crescent City talent: the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and Walter "Wolfman" Washington, plus Mardi Gras Native Americans with "Big Chief" Monk Boudreaux of The Golden Eagles and "Big Chief" Romeo of the 9th Ward Hunters.





