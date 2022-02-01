Cast Announced for INTO THE WOODS at The Rose Center Theater

Come to the woods and enjoy the musical stylings of the incredibly talented group of artists assembled in celebration of the life and legacy of Broadway's songwriting titan, Stephen Sondheim.

The Rose Center Theater is introducing the cast of Into the Woods, showing February 18 through March 6 at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster, Ca. (www.rosecentertheater.com)

The production will feature Chris Caputo as NARRATOR / MYSTERIOUS MAN, Melissa Cook as WITCH, Kristen Daniels as LITTLE RED, Vincent Aniceto as BAKER, Alexis Karol as BAKER'S WIFE, Katherine Chatman as CINDERELLA, Brennan Eckberg as CINDERELLA'S PRINCE / WOLF, Trevin Stephenson as JACK, Mary Murphy-Nelson as JACK'S MOTHER, Kristin Henry as RAPUNZEL / CINDERELLA'S MOTHER, Ray Tezanos as RAPUNZEL'S PRINCE, Meredith Woodson as STEPMOTHER / GRANNY, Taylor Herbel as FLORINDA, Cherie Aniceto as LUCINDA, Dafne Castrejon as MILKY WHITE, and Garret Brown, Rylie Herbel, & Autumn Kirkpatrick - SWINGS

James Lapine (book) and Stephen Sondheim (music & lyrics) take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant piece...a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Follow a story of a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow could give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on an epic journey to break it. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

A must-see magical musical production perfect for the entire family. Do not miss your chance to join them 'in the woods!'

www.rosecentertheater.com