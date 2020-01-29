BEEP Continues 2019-2020 Family Series at Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' 2019-2020 Family Series continues with Beep on March 14 and 15 in Samueli Theater. From Australia's renowned Windmill Theatre Company comes a slightly sideways tale about unexpected friendship, finding where you fit and learning to mix it up a little featuring Beep: "the most endearing robot of them all" (The Adelaide Review). With Windmill's trademark design, gentle storytelling, music and puppetry, Beep tells the story of what happens when someone new comes to town.



Friendship is a breeze with our Beep pre-show activities! Create your own puppet robot friend and test out your building skills with our Rigamajig playground. Learn all about wind power and take home your very own pinwheel to share with a friend! Make sure to charge up and join us an hour before showtime to join in on all the fun!



Tickets to Beep are $20 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The Saturday, March 14 performance at 10:00 a.m. will be Sensory Friendly/Relaxed. The Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performance is designed specifically for audience members who will benefit from a more relaxed sensory experience and casual environment, including (but not limited to) patrons on the autism spectrum, patrons with sensory sensitivities or patrons with learning disabilities to enjoy with their families The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.



About Beep

In Mort's Village everything has its place, every day is the same and everyone likes it that way. Until one morning, crash, boom, bang... down comes Beep. What is this annoying interruption to Mort's breakfast molly melon, who is this noisy robot girl, and how will she find her home? When Beep's power source starts to drain and she runs into trouble, will Mort and the other villagers be able to help her?



Beep

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Samueli Theater

615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 at 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.

The Saturday, March 14 performance at 10:00 a.m. will be sensory friendly / relaxed.

Tickets - $20

In Person - The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

The 2019 - 2020 Family Series continues with Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical (March 21 - 22, 2020), Emil and the Detectives (April 4 - 5, 2020)

and Paper Planet (May 2 - 3, 2020).





