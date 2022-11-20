Aaron Lazar, American Ballet Theater, and More to Play Segerstrom Center This Holiday Season

A magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Celebrate all month long, beginning on December 4 with every family's Christmas classic, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and continuing with fun outdoor events Silent Night Silent Disco (December 9, 2022) and Holidays Around the World (December 10). Sugar plums and fairies grace the stage with the return of American Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker (December 9-18), followed by seasonal concerts The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook (December 15-17), Johnny Mathis Christmas Concert (December 23), Fiesta Navidad (December 23), and the season culminates with Salute to Vienna (January 1).



Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org or at the Box Office, located at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS BY Chip Davis

Sunday, December 3, 2022 at 7 pm

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $59.00



This ultimate holiday tradition has been America's favorite for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program celebrates the group's recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album. This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

Silent Night Silent Disco

December 9, 2022

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Tickets $15



We can't guarantee calm, but we can guarantee bright! Ring in the holiday season with us this year at the next Silent Night Silent Disco! With three upbeat channels to choose from on your own light-up wireless headphones, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you love the holiday classics or Top 40, The Silent DJs will have you rockin' around the dance floor all night long! Silent Night Silent Disco is presented with generous support from The Warner Family.

Holidays Around the World

December 10, 2022

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Free with RSVP



Join us for festive family fun as the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza transforms into a winter wonderland! Enjoy live performances from local music and dance groups that celebrate holiday traditions from around the world, create your own seasonal craft, and keep an eye on the sky...you just might experience a little holiday magic with our spectacular snowfall on the plaza!

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE: THE NUTCRACKER

December 9-18, 2022

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $29.00



SoCal's favorite holiday tradition returns with American Ballet Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker. Created by one of today's most celebrated choreographers, Alexei Ratmansky, this dazzling holiday treat features ABT's roster of superstar dancers along with gorgeous sets and costumes by Tony-Winner Richard Hudson, and The Pacific Symphony playing Tchaikovsky's timeless score.



The Nutcracker is the tale of a young girl, Clara, who receives the gift of a nutcracker doll at her family's Christmas party. In her dreams that night, the nutcracker doll comes to life as a handsome prince who joins her on a magical journey. Together, they travel to lands filled with dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, a mouse army and other exotic characters, all brought to vivid life on stage by a cast of over 100 performers!

THE BROADWAY HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAY SONGBOOK

December 15-17, 2022 at 7:30pm

Samueli Theater

Tickets start at $79.00



In a celebration of classic holiday music, The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook is coming to the Center and spreading festive cheer this season. This delightful performance by Aaron Lazar and Kerry O'Malley features great holiday songs from Broadway shows and films!



Making her Center debut is actress and singer Kerry O'Malley whose Broadway credits include Billy Elliot, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Into the Woods, and Annie Get Your Gun. When it comes to movies, O'Malley's film career has included roles in Annabelle, Terminator Genisys, The Little Things, and The Happening. She can be seen on TV in Snowpiercer, Shameless, and more.



Aaron Lazar is an American actor, artist and entrepreneur who has performed on Broadway, television, and film. He has starred on Broadway 11 times and can be seen in movies like Wolf of Wallstreet, J. Edgar, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: End Game, to name a few. Television appearances include ABC's "Quantico," FX's "The Strain," Disney's "Girl Meets World," NBC's "The Blacklist," CBS's "Blue Bloods" and "The Good Wife."

Alton Brown LIVE BEYOND THE EATS - THE HOLIDAY VARIANT

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 7:30pm

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $39.00



Alton Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers...think twice."



Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Johnny Mathis CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7:30pm

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $59.00



"Christmas is very special for me. There were seven of us growing up and my mom and dad always made it such a wonderful, magical time."

- Johnny Mathis



Celebrating his 66th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis' sublime vocal approach to music eclipses passing fads and trends. He has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.



Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are, "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty", and "it's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", Johnny has recorded close to 80 albums, including six Christmas albums that have made him the undisputed and iconic "Voice of Christmas." During his extensive career he has had three songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts. He has received 5 GRAMMY Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

FIESTA NAVIDAD WITH MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 8pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $32.00



One of Orange County's most beloved holiday events, Fiesta Navidad, features the GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos in a concert filled with festive music and dance. This celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is a joyous annual tradition at Segerstrom Center, perfect for the whole family.

SALUTE TO VIENNA

Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $49.00



Timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance and singing. Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert returns to Segerstrom Center for an unforgettable New Year's celebration that will enchant and delight audiences of all ages.



Join us for a sensational performance brimming with energy, merriment, and romance. It is a glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna, and all over the world.



Led by an expert conductor of music from Vienna's golden age, Salute to Vienna brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with singers and dancers. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful "Blue Danube Waltz."

More December Performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Mavis Staples, Kandace Springs

December 9, 2022 | Friday at 8pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $39.00



Chita Rivera - The Rhythm of My Life

December 11, 2022 | Sunday at 2pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $39.00



To Kill A Mockingbird

December 27, 2022 - January 8, 2023

Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $29.00



For tickets, visit SCFTA.org



Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.



As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.



With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site opening this fall as the home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.