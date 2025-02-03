Youth Entertainer Laurie Berkner Returns To Princeton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band will return to Laurie's hometown with a "Greatest Hits" concert for families at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton, NJ.

Laurie will also give a special solo, sensory-friendly, “relaxed performance” at 11:00 a.m. on March 1. Professional dancer Michelle Esch will join Laurie onstage at this show, enhancing the musical experience through movement.

"I can't wait to come back to the McCarter Theatre!" says Laurie Berkner. "It's such a thrill to have made playing at my neighborhood theater from childhood into a yearly tradition! And I'm so grateful that my partnership with the theater allows me to present both a sensory-friendly show (for those who prefer less stimulation) and a full-band show. Both experiences are uniquely special and being able to share them with my fans brings me so much joy!”

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner and her band will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," “My Bunny Goes Hop,” and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

The Laurie Berkner Band features: Laurie Berkner, vocals/guitar; Susie Lampert, keyboards; Winston Roye, bass; and Bobby Golden, drums/percussion.

At her solo shows, in addition to familiar hits, Laurie Berkner performs songs that don't always fit with a full-band performance: tunes with simpler arrangements, hand motions, and a cappella singing, like “One Seed” and “Drive My Car.”

For her sensory-friendly, “relaxed performance” in Princeton, Laurie Berkner will perform solo in an environment that has been adapted to provide a welcoming atmosphere for individuals with autism, learning differences, or other sensory and communication needs, so that they and their families may enjoy Laurie's live show together. At a sensory-friendly performance, the concert is performed at the same high quality as always, with the light and sound levels adjusted slightly to create a more sensory-friendly environment. These performances are “shush-free” zones where patrons are free to talk and leave their seats throughout the show, as well as bring their own snacks, fidgets, and communication devices with them to their seats.

Most of all, a sensory-friendly performance is a judgment-free environment, where all are welcome to enjoy the show in whatever way makes the experience work for them.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 500 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 16 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

