Yale Rep to Offer Free Tickets to A RAISIN IN THE SUN Due to Coronavirus

Yale Repertory Theatre has announced that in response to Yale University's recommendation that all campus events of more than 100 people be postponed, canceled, or adjusted, in order to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019, they have implemented new audience capacity and ticket policies and a revised performance schedule for Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Carl Cofield.

Read the full statement HERE.

The production will begin performances as scheduled, limiting the audience capacity to 100 people per performance. All existing orders placed prior to March 9 have been canceled and will be refunded. New bookings for each performance, with a total capacity of 100 audience members, will be available beginning on Wednesday, March 11 at 2PM. All tickets under this new policy will be distributed free of charge, limit two per person.





