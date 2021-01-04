Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program Launches the Inaugural Young Native Actor's Contest

In partnership with its annual Yale Young Native Playwright's Contest, this year the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program is launching the inaugural Young Native Actor's Contest. The winners will be honored as part of their Annual New Native Play Festival in April. They will also be cast as an actor in performances in the festival. This year's festival will be held online, and they are so excited to showcase more talented Native youth.

Native actors age 25 and under are invited to record themselves performing a monologue to be considered for submission. Video submissions are due Feb 15th 2021 and will be evaluated by a team of professional Native theater artists.

They have compiled a special folder of monologues for Native actors under 25 by Native playwrights such as Marisa Carr, Carolyn Dunn, Tara Moses, Mary Kathryn Nagle, Vera Starbard and Vickie Ramirez, with their permission.

Please email the following information to madeline.sayet@yale.edu for access to the folder of Monologue options to submit.

Full Name

Tribal Affiliation

Date of Birth

Email

Phone Number

FREE ONLINE ACTING WORKSHOP

To help prepare youth to submit they will also be offering a special free Monologue Acting Workshop with celebrated actor DeLanna Studi on Sunday January 31st from 5-7 PM EST/2-4 PST. During this workshop actors 25 and under will have the opportunity to learn some tips on how to prepare their monologues from an accomplished professional. Please email madeline.sayet@yale.edu to register for the online workshop or if you have any questions.

YIPAP ANNUAL YOUNG NATIVE PLAYWRIGHTS CONTEST

For those interested in submitting to this year's 6th Annual Young Native Playwright's Contest, they will be extending the deadline for submissions to January 20th. You can read more about the submission process here https://yipap.yale.edu/news/call-submissions-6th-annual-young-native-playwrights-contest