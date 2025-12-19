Warner Theatre Awarded $10,000 Grant From Northwest Ct Community Foundation

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Warner Theatre has been awarded $10,000 by the Northwest CT Community Foundation Khurshed Bhumgara Fund to support general operating expenses.

This grant will enable the Warner Theatre to maintain its high-quality programming while providing essential operational support that ensures the organization's continued service to the community.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Northwest CT Community Foundation and the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund for their generous support," said Lesley Budny, Senior Director of the Warner Theatre. "This grant provides vital operational support that allows us to continue our mission of enriching, entertaining, and educating our communities through exceptional performing arts experiences. The support from the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund helps ensure the Warner Theatre remains a cornerstone of our region."

The Warner Theatre continues to expand its diverse programming offerings, attracting audiences from across the region. This investment in operational sustainability ensures that the historic venue can continue to present world-class performances and maintain its role as a vital cultural and economic driver in Downtown Torrington.