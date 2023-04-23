Windham Theatre Guild to Present GETTING TO KNOW YOU Concert Next Weekend

Windham Theatre Guild will present GETTING TO KNOW YOU, a Broadway Chorus Concert, on Friday & Saturday, April 28 & 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

Have you been wishing for a little more 'normalcy' and a little more fun in your life? Well, The Windham Theatre Guild Broadway Chorus is ready to lift your spirits and warm your heart with a concert filled with wonderful Broadway hit songs. The concert will include beautifully arranged songs from 4 award winning blockbuster Broadway hit shows, including 3 classic shows as well as the most successful show currently playing on Broadway. Selections include 'Getting To Know You', 'Hello, Young Lovers', 'A Spoonful Of Sugar', 'Feed The Birds', 'Supercallifragilisticexpialidocious', 'Tradition', 'If I Were A Rich Man', 'Alexander Hamilton', 'My Shot', and many more. This program of beautiful songs will put you in a great mood to kick off the Winter doldrums. Come prepared to be thoroughly entertained!

Tickets are $13 for Adults, $11 for Students/Seniors, and $8 for Children under 12.

Purchase tickets at Click Here or by calling 860-423-2245.