Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series Presents Musical Adventure THE POUT-POUT FISH

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present the musical adventure, "The Pout-Pout Fish," based on The New York Times bestselling series by Deborah Diesen, with illustrations by Dan Hanna, on Sunday, May 21, at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, performances are approximately one-hour in length, and appropriate for ages 3 and up. Tickets are $25 each.

The new musical features whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. More information at: Click Here

The production is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's "The King and I," "On the Town," and "Radio City's New York Spectacular."

The creative team for "The Pout-Pout Fish" includes book by Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, and Fergus J. Walsh; music and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak; orchestrations by Conor Keelan; direction and staging by Matt Acheson and Fergus Walsh; production design by AchesonWalsh Studios; and music direction and arrangements by Jonathan Bauerfeld.

TheaterWorksUSA, the producing company, has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. In addition to touring 11 family productions around the country, TheaterWorksUSA's season highlights include the Broadway production of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," and the world premieres of two New York Times Critic's Picks, "Dog Man: The Musical" and "The Pout-Pout Fish."

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).