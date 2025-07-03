Westport Country Playhouse's Classic Film Series to Continue with SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

The film will screen on Monday, July 14, at 7 p.m.
Westport Country Playhouse’s classic film series will present “Singin’ in the Rain,” the iconic musical from 1952 that celebrates the magic of the silver screen, on Monday, July 14, at 7 p.m. The cast includes Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen, and Millard Mitchell. Director is Stanley Donen.
Set during the transition from silent films to talkies in 1920s Hollywood, the film follows Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly), a popular silent film star, as he navigates the challenges of the new sound era. When his on-screen partner, Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen), is revealed to have a shrill voice unsuitable for talkies, Don and his friend Cosmo (Donald O’Connor) enlist the help of aspiring actress Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) to dub her voice. Amidst the chaos, romance blossoms, and the trio must overcome obstacles to bring their film to success.
The musical’s soundtrack includes "Make 'Em Laugh,” "You Were Meant for Me,” "All I Do Is Dream of You,” "Fit as a Fiddle,” "Moses Supposes,” "Good Morning,” "You Are My Lucky Star,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and the title song, "Singin' in the Rain."
Running time is 103 minutes; rated G. The Playhouse’s celebration of timeless films will continue with “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” starring Gene Wilder, on Wednesday, August 6 at 6 p.m.; “The Sting,” with Paul Newman and Robert Redford, on Monday, August 18 at 7 p.m.; and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” featuring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 each; $10 each for three of more films. General admission; seating unreserved.
