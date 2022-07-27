Westport Country Playhouse Stages Award-Winning Dramedy 4000 MILES

Westport Country Playhouse will stage "4000 Miles," a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning comedy/drama, written by Amy Herzog and directed by David Kennedy Playhouse associate artistic director, from August 23 - September 4. The four-member cast for "4000 Miles" features Mia Dillon as Vera Joseph with Clay Singer as Leo Joseph-Connell, Lea DiMarchi as Bec, and Phoebe Holden as Amanda.

After completing a cross-country bicycle trip from the west coast, 21-year-old Leo crashes at the Greenwich Village apartment of his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera. Although these unlikely roommates are not always in harmony on issues of age, family, love, sex, and politics, they find an emotional connection that gives each a purpose.

"'4000 Miles' is a profoundly compassionate look at two somewhat lost people and the moments in which they find each other, even across the enormity of a multi-generational divide," said Kennedy. "And it may be one of the wisest plays I've encountered in a long time."

Mia Dillon, a resident of Fairfield, Connecticut, first appeared onstage at Westport Country Playhouse in the 1979 pre-Broadway tryout of "Once a Catholic" for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Other Broadway credits include "Our Town" (with Paul Newman), "Crimes of the Heart" (Tony Award nomination), "Da," "Agnes of God," "The Miser," "The Corn is Green," and "Hay Fever." Other Westport Country Playhouse credits include "Lettice and Lovage," "A Song at Twilight" (CT Critics Circle Award nomination), "Our Town," "Return Engagements," "Angel Street," and "Speed-the-Plow." Hartford Stage credits include "Seder" (CT Critics Circle Award nomination), "Engagement Party," and "Cloud 9" (CT Critics Circle Award). Recent film work includes "Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always" and the soon to be released "Are You There God, It's Me Margaret."

Clay Singer spent the past year with the Broadway National Tour of "The Band's Visit." Credits include "Into the Woods" (Barrington Stage), "Single Rider" (Off-Broadway), and "Twelfth Night" and "Man of La Mancha" at Westport Country Playhouse. Singer is a graduate of Westport's Staples High School, and an alumnus of Staples Players.

Lea DiMarchi's select regional theater credits include "Oleanna" (Katonah Classic Stage); "The Miracle Worker" (Judson Theatre); and "As You Like It," "Cyrano de Bergerac," and "Into the Woods" (Texas Shakespeare Festival). Film/TV work includes "Hawaii Five-0" (CBS),"FBI" (CBS), and "This Is the Night" (Blumhouse). Born and raised in Honolulu, DiMarchi trained at Carnegie Mellon. leadimarchi.com

Phoebe Holden is a Taiwanese-American actor and writer from Taipei. She received her BFA in acting at NYU Tisch, where she studied at the Experimental Theatre Wing. Selected theater credits include Caroline in "I and You" (Syracuse Stage), Petra in "En Folkenfiende" (NYU Tisch Stageworks), and Claire in "Faculty Portrait" (IRT Theater).

Playwright Amy Herzog's other plays include "After the Revolution" (Lilly Award), "The Great God Pan," and "Belleville" (Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Finalist; Drama Desk Nomination). Herzog is a recipient of the Whiting Writers Award, Benjamin H. Danks Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, Helen Merrill Award, Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Extraordinary Creativity, and The New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award. She has taught playwriting at Bryn Mawr and Yale, and has an MFA from Yale School of Drama.

Directing "4000 Miles" is David Kennedy who is in his fourteenth season as Playhouse associate artistic director. He has directed Playhouse productions each season, including "The Invisible Hand," which received the 2016 Connecticut Critics Circle (CCC) Award for Outstanding Production of a Play, and for which Kennedy won the CCC honor for Outstanding Director of a Play. He was previously with Dallas Theater Center, and was founding artistic director of The Lunar Society in Toronto and Milkman Theatre Group in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Moldanado, scenic design; Maiko Matsuhima, costume design; Carolina Ortiz Herrera, lighting design; Fitz Patton, sound design; Michael Rossmy, intimacy coach; Sean Sanford, props supervisor; Dana Tanner-Kennedy, dramaturg; Tara Rubin, Casting, CSA, Claire Burke, CSA, casting; Shane Schnetzler, production stage manager; Gwen Sewell, assistant stage manager; and Lauren Lambert, production assistant.

Production Sponsor is the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation. 2022 Season Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste of Tuesday (August 23), LGBT Night Out (August 25), Post-Play Dialogues (August 25 and 30), Opening Night (August 27), Sunday Symposium (August 28), Backstage Pass (August 31), Thursday TalkBack (September 1), and Open Captions (September 4). Running time is approximately 100 minutes with no intermission. For the Playhouse's 2022 season only, plays will be consolidated to a two-week performance schedule instead of the usual three-week run. More info at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188368®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westportplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/show/4000Miles/.

Single tickets for "4000 Miles" start at $30 during preview performances (August 23 - 26), and beginning August 27 Opening Night, tickets start at $50 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and Westport Library and Bridgeport Library passes visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

All audience members must wear a mask while inside Westport Country Playhouse. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188368®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westportplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/visit/covid19safety/

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).