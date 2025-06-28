Westport Country Playhouse Reveals 2025 Woodward Internship Class

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse has revealed its 2025 Joanne Woodward Internship class of four theater career aspirants who will enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff from June through July. The four interns were selected from 91 applicants.

Named in honor of actress, director, and the Playhouse’s former artistic director, the Joanne Woodward Internship program is one of the nation’s preeminent theater training opportunities for emerging professionals. Internships have formed a vital part of the Playhouse’s mission since the 1940s. Among the alumni of the Playhouse’s program is composer Stephen Sondheim.



Westport Country Playhouse’s 2025 Woodward Internship class:



Alli Buchanan, production intern, graduated this year from Wagner College, majoring in Arts Administration.

She is from Upper Darby, PA.



Kelsey McFarland, marketing intern, graduated in 2024 from Lesley University, majoring in Graphic Design/Photography minor. She is from Watertown, CT.



Ena Nomoto, development intern, will graduate from Housatonic Community College in 2029. A native of Fairfield, CT, she is studying Technology Studies A.S., with a specialization in Data Science.



Amy Shapiro, artistic and education intern, graduated this year from Ithaca College with a B.A. in Theatre Studies and a B.A. in Race, Power, and Resistance. She is originally from Mt. Prospect, IL.



In addition to immersive work in their respective departments, interns attend seminars featuring a variety of guest speakers. Interns receive a living wage stipend and housing in Fairfield.





