Warner Theatre Releases Updated Programming Information

In this ever changing landscape that we find ourselves in, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers and patrons. Following Governor Lamont's executive order prohibiting all gatherings of more than 50 people until April 30, 2020, we are currently in the process of rescheduling events and will do our best to keep you informed as we move forward.

Here is what we know now:

Nate Bargatze - new date June 17 - tickets available for purchase online

Melissa Etheridge - postponed with date to be determined

Dogfight - postponed with date to be determined

The Producers - postponed until May 2021 - tickets will be honored on new date, or may be exchanged for any Warner Stage Company performances in the remaining 2019-20 Season or the upcoming 2020-21 Season to be announced shortly.

Torrington Symphony Orchestra - postponed with date to be determined

The Met Opera: Live in HD - dependent on the Met's schedule/cancellations

The Warner's Annual Gala - new date August 29 - tickets available for purchase online

Any tickets that have been purchased will be honored on the new dates. Currently our box office is closed. However once we return to normal business hours, box office staff will address any exchanges or credits for those who cannot attend rescheduled dates.

Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education Updates: The Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education is closed until March 31 pending further executive orders regarding school closures. We will continue to keep parents and students up to date as information becomes available regarding Spring Classes and the WTCAE production of Footloose.

We recognize that this is a difficult time and we are grateful for your patience as we all navigate through this together. We at the Warner look forward to the time when it is business as usual and we once again light up the night in a bustling downtown Torrington.





