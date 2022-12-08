WTG Holiday Chorus Concert Will Take Place This Weekend
Performances are December 10 and 11.
Back by popular demand from last year's rousing and successful performance, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits with another edition of their annual 'Holiday Concert'. The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music.
The chorus will be singing many new and beautifully arranged holiday songs including 'It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas', 'Sleigh Ride', 'Silver Bells', 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', and more.
There will be a Children's Pageant, an appearance by Santa, and a chance for the audience to sing along with some favorite seasonal songs. Join us for this program of beautiful songs and start your holiday season off with a wonderful feeling in your heart!
Reserve tickets by calling 860-423-2245 or online at windhamtheaterguild.org.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 7, 2022
The Bushnell has announced that tickets for the electrifying Tony Award-Winning new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-Winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are on sale now for eight performances from January 17 through 22, 2023.
Hartford Stage To Host Holiday Community Party: ¡FELICES FIESTAS! December 10
December 7, 2022
Hartford Stage, under the leadership of Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider, invites the community to ring in the holiday season at ¡Felices Fiestas! Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Tony Award-winning theatre (50 Church Street, Hartford, CT).
Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces Additional Performance In Milford
December 7, 2022
Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford has added an additional performance to it's new musical panto “Christmas Carol” on December 18, at 5:30pm at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading of BAD JEWS Starring Ben Fankhauser
December 7, 2022
Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the comedy, “Bad Jews,” on Monday, December 12, at 7 p.m., directed by Jen Waldman and written by Joshua Harmon. Most recently, Harmon co-wrote with Sarah Silverman the Off-Broadway hit musical, “The Bedwetter.”
The Warner Theatre To Present The Irish Tenors, March 16
December 6, 2022
The Warner Theatre is excited to welcome The Irish Tenors to the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, March 16 at 8 pm! Tickets are on sale to Warner Theatre supporters Tuesday, December 6 at 10 am, and to the public Friday, December 9 at 10 am.