Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & More Perform 'Dig For Your Dinner' in SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed Musicals

Summer Stock will run through Aug. 27 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive' Photo 3 Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 4 Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse

Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade are currently leading the cast of the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, Summer Stock will run through Aug. 27 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Watch the cast perform 'Dig For Your Dinner' below!

Joe Ross is played by Corbin Bleu (TV: High School Musical; Broadway: Kiss Me Kate, Holiday Inn, Godspell, In the Heights). Jane Falbury is played by Danielle Wade (Broadway/National Tour: Mean Girls; North American Tour: Wizard of Oz).

Summer Stock features a book by Cheri Steinkellner. It is adapted from the 1950 MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock by George Wells and Sy Gromberg. Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including Gypsy, 42nd Street, Cabaret, A Grand Night for Singing, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations will be by Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Broadway/Orchestrations: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), The Producers (Tony Award), Fosse (Tony Award). Summer Stock will be choreographed and directed by one of Canada's most versatile and in-demand creative talents Donna Feore (Stratford Festival: Chicago, Billy Elliot; 5th Avenue Theatre: Broadway Vacation).

Forget your troubles-come on, get happy! The tradition of turning a barn into a theater finds fertile new ground in a joyous world premiere inspired by the classic Judy Garland-Gene Kelly movie. When theatrical Gloria invites fellow troupers to the family farm with the idea of putting on a show, her practical sister Jane is stubborn as a mule but relents because the farm needs work-and workers. Sisterhood, budding romance and a Broadway-bound musical are all at risk. But there's nothing like the sunshine of hits from the American songbook to chase all your cares away!

Summer Stock will run through August 27th, 2023. [Official press opening July 26, 2023.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Review: BANDSTAND at Playhouse On Park Photo
Review: BANDSTAND at Playhouse On Park

What did our critic think of BANDSTAND at Playhouse On Park? The multi-award winning Broadway musical Bandstand has arrived at Playhouse on Park with bells on (That pun is for the horn section.) With music by Richard Oberacker and book and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor,  Bandstand is set just after the end of World War II. It tells the story about a group of six veterans and a war widow who struggle to cope and find their way back to normal lives. Battling survivor’s guilt, amongst other excruciating mental and physical ailments, they turn to music and form a band with the goal of winning a national song contest.

2
Gina Naomi Baez, James Beaman, Justin Michael Duval And Ivan Howe To Lead OLIVER At Sharon Photo
Gina Naomi Baez, James Beaman, Justin Michael Duval And Ivan Howe To Lead OLIVER At Sharon Playhouse

Sharon Playhouse, the arts and entertainment venue in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, continuing its tradition of pairing extraordinary talent from Broadway, television, and film with talented local actors from the the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, is delighted to present Lionel Bart's classic musical, Oliver! based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, from August 4 - 20.

3
Warner Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season of THE MET: LIVE IN HD Photo
Warner Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

The Warner Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring nine Saturday matinee simulcasts streaming live from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

4
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse Photo
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the electrifying arrival of the Tony-winning musical sensation, JERSEY BOYS gracing our stage for a limited engagement! Prepare to be transported back in time to the swinging '60s and be captivated by the timeless story of four blue-collar boys from New Jersey who skyrocketed to fame as one of the greatest pop bands ever!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Madison Lyric Stage (7/21-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Balourdet Quartet & Simone Dinnerstein, Piano
Music Mountain (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock
Opera House Players (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Haunted
East Haddam Stage Company (7/01-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Burns, a post-electric play
Brookfield Theatre (7/14-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You