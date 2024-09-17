Video: 'Livin' It Up' from Goodspeed's MAGGIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Ryan Duncan as Uncle Charles and the cast of Maggie perform 'Livin' It Up.' Check out the video! Maggie is now playing through October 20.

Maggie features a book by Matt Murray, a Toronto-based musical theatre book writer, playwright and lyricist; and Johnny Reid, the critically acclaimed Scottish-born singer-songwriter who has sold millions of albums worldwide and earned countless awards including a Grammy-nominated album and a SOCAN National Achievement Award. Music is by Johnny Reid, Matt Murray and Bob Foster, a Toronto-based music director, composer and orchestrator/arranger. Lyrics are by Johnny Reid and Matt Murray.

A Scottish mother’s unbreakable love for her three sons is tested in an inspirational new musical about family bonds and changing times. After suffering the unthinkable loss of her husband, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humor and fiercely loyal friends to protect her family from a harsh and changing world. Spanning over 20 years, a hardscrabble working class life blossoms with an exceptional soul-stirring pop-folk score. A generation of courageous mothers is celebrated in this rousing U.S. premiere!

Maggie is played by Christine Dwyer (Broadway: Wicked, Off-Broadway: The Lonely Few). Betty is played by Terra C. MacLeod (The Goodspeed: Cabaret, Broadway: Chicago). Sadie is played by Sophia Clarke. Jean is played by Kennedy Caughell (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Paradise Square; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1824). Tommy is played by Wes Williams. Shug is played by Jeffrey Kringer (Off-Broadway: About Love). Wee Jimmy is played by Sam Primack (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen). Uncle Charles is played by Ryan Duncan (The Terris: Passing Through; Broadway: Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Shrek; Off-Broadway: Titanique). Tam is played by Matt Faucher (The Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Camelot; Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Off-Broadway: The Threepenny Opera, I Am Harvey Milk).

The ensemble features Jodi Bluestein, Anthony Festa (Off-Broadway: Desperate Measures, Bare), Lyda Jade Harlan (Off-Broadway: SCOUTS), Brian Michael Hoffman (The Goodspeed: Because of Winn Dixie, Off-Broadway: Seussical), Joshua Kring, Emma McGlinchey (Off-Broadway: Titanique), Paul Scanlan, Sonya Venugopal (Broadway: Life of Pi), and Nick Ziobro. Swings for this production are Jenna Bienvenue and Nathan Quay Thomas.

