Torrington Symphony Orchestra to Present COME BACK TO SORRENTO

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present "COME BACK TO SORRENTO," on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7:30 pm in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, sponsored by the Torrington Chapter of UNICO. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature soprano Katelyn Lewis, tenor Edwin Rodriques and music by Verdi, Bellini, Rossini, Puccini and Donizetti!

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since. The 45-plus Torrington Symphony amateur and professional musicians are drawn from 25 towns in Northwest Connecticut, Eastern New York and Southern Massachusetts. The symphony affords musicians the opportunity to express their artistic needs, while encouraging young performers to continue through the playing of orchestral music.

Children 12 and under are free, but a ticket is required. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





