Legacy Co-Founder Hands Over Artistic Director Role to Broadway Veteran, Branford’s Eric Santagata

The Legacy Theatre’s focus for 2026 is “there’s no place like home”, a key phrase from its upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. For Eric Santagata, those words have an incredibly special meaning as he prepares to succeed Legacy Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen, as the venue’s new Artistic Director. Eric was born and raised in the theatre’s hometown of Branford. He will assume the Legacy Artistic Director role, effective January 19th.

It was Knudsen’s vision, along with fellow Co-Founder and President of the Board of Trustees, Stephanie Stiefel Williams that brought Legacy to life over five years ago. Knudsen has other opportunities in front of her that she would like to pursue, with a priority of spending more time with her family. Knudsen plans to remain involved in Legacy’s future as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Knudsen had this to say: “In 2011, Stephanie and I incorporated Legacy Theatre as a new nonprofit on the shoreline, working tirelessly to inhabit the historic Stony Creek Theatre, and completely restore the building to a state-of-the-art professional regional theatre. I have been proud to be at the artistic helm these past five seasons in its full operation as an award-winning theatre. As I move on in my personal, professional, and creative endeavors, I could not be more thrilled to pass the baton to Eric for what will assuredly be a fabulous new chapter in the Legacy’s book!” Stiefel Williams added, “We are thrilled that Eric has agreed to take the helm as Legacy’s new Artistic Director! He possesses an incredibly impressive pedigree in theatre as a performer, educator, and an administrator. We are so lucky to have him return to his Stony Creek roots to help us continue the theatre’s mission.”

Santagata brings a broad background in the arts. He is an accomplished creator, performer and educator who has worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in London, on national tours and at regional theaters across the country. He has served as Associate Director to Pulitzer Prize-winning Writer/Director James Lapine and is a longtime Associate Director/Choreographer to 5-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman. Additionally, Santagata is the former Chair of Musical Theatre at the world-renowned University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, the country’s premier Musical Theatre program.

Santagata said, “Growing up, Stony Creek was the backbone of my childhood, and The Puppet House (now, Legacy Theatre) taught me some of my earliest theatrical lessons. Lessons I would take with me for the rest of my life. I’m excited to be back on the shoreline, and to re-immerse myself in the community that supported so many of my early dreams. I hope to provide creative programming, first-rate theatrical education, and an inviting artistic environment for all.”

Santagata will work alongside the theater’s Managing Director, Jeff Zeitlin, a long-time Guilford resident. Zeitlin commented: “2026 is a tremendous opportunity for Legacy. Our Mainstage subscriptions have more than doubled our best year. We are excited about the artistic vision that Eric will bring and look forward to our patrons enjoying all that he will lead on stage and behind the scenes.”

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound. The Legacy Theatre, a fully accessible, non-profit, professional theatre company and training center, is a cultural hub along the Connecticut shoreline, uniting audiences through timeless classical works and fresh contemporary theatre. The theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with more than a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.