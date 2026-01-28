Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy’s Summer Session

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playhouse Theatre Academy, the Education arm of Playhouse on Park, is offering an exciting lineup of summer classes, featuring one- or two-week sessions running from June 22 to August 14! Designed for young performers ages 3-13, these unique classes offer something for everyone. From themes inspired by superheroes, mermaids, and video games to a production class where students will stage a full musical, the opportunities are endless. Registration is open, and spots are filling quickly.

Conveniently located in West Hartford and Simsbury, our classes are designed to inspire imagination, build confidence, and create unforgettable memories.

Join us this summer for an incredible lineup of creative adventures with Drama Sprouts (ages 3 - 5) and Little Thespians (ages 6 - 8)! Our “If I…” series features three exciting weeks of imaginative play and storytelling with classes running from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM for Drama Sprouts and 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM for Little Thespians. “If I Saved the World” unleashes the hero in every child, inviting them to craft epic tales of bravery and collaboration across a magical multiverse. “If I Swam the Sea” dives into oceanic adventures, where mermaids, turtles, and other sea creatures inspire unforgettable stories. Finally, “If I Ran the Zoo” transforms imaginations into wild animal alter egos and vibrant zoo creations.

For students ages 9-13, we're thrilled to offer two incredible, high-energy programs that spark creativity and excitement! Step into the swampy spotlight with Shrek the Musical JR., a two-week theater adventure where young performers can sing, dance, and act as they bring their favorite fairytale characters to life. It's an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, teamwork, and pure theatrical magic, culminating in a show-stopping performance! Or, if gaming and design are more your style, join us for Game On!, an interactive two-week program that merges creativity and innovation. From building custom worlds and solving thrilling challenges to crafting costumes and acting out imaginative stories, this program is perfect for aspiring creators and strategists ready to push boundaries. Both programs promise fun, collaboration, and the chance to make lifelong memories!

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to making arts education accessible to everyone! To support this mission, we offer early drop-off and late pickup options for as little as $8/day, interest-free payment plans, needs-based and merit-based scholarships, multi-class discounts, and sibling and cousin discounts.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in West Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions, and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including winter session pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.