Laurie Berkner, The 'Queen Of Kids' Music' To Return To Fort Lauderdale

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will return to Fort Lauderdale with a "Greatest Hits" solo concert on Saturday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at The Parker.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to beautiful Broward County," says Laurie Berkner. "I can't wait to swim like fish, jump like Harry the Chipmunk, and march like dinosaurs with all of the wonderful families there!”

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump,” along with catchy new singles like “Walking with the Penguins” and “Everyone's Demanding Bananas.” Plus – as a special treat for fans – a few well-loved Laurie Berkner songs that are not often heard at Laurie's full-band concerts!

Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

This performance is sponsored by tonies. Families are invited to spend the hour before showtime at “Toniepalooza,” featuring activities, giveaways, Tonie trading, and more.