GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens At Playhouse On Park

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! opened on January 23 at Playhouse on Park, where it runs through February 8. This wildly clever, high-energy musical spoof takes audiences on a joyfully absurd ride through one of history's most unlikely Broadway pitches.

Bud and Doug, a pair of aspiring playwrights, perform an audition for investors to fund their new, ill-advised project: a big, splashy musical about none other than the inventor of the printing press– Johann Gutenberg! Armed with hats, props, and unshakable enthusiasm, Bud and Doug perform every role in their crass historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract. It's art, imitating life, imitating art!

The production is directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Miles Messier, and features a rotating roster of VIP guests—special onstage cameo appearances by notable community leaders and public figures. During the production's first weekend, guest cameos included Shari Cantor, Mayor of West Hartford, and Marissa Perry, who played the role of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray on Broadway, with many more guest appearances to be announced. You never know who you'll see at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Regular Performances (January 23 - February 8, 2026): Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm (includes talk back with the cast), Tuesday at 2:00pm, Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 7:30pm.

Special discounted morning performances available at 10:30 am on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, February 6, with all morning tickets $25.

Regular performance tickets range from $45–$55, plus a $3.50 service charge. Playhouse On Park subscribers save 20%. Patrons under 40 can see any performance for $35. Group rates are available. A Talk Back with the cast follows each Sunday matinee.