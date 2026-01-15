Ivoryton Playhouse Breaks Ground On New Rehearsal And Storage Facility

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ivoryton Playhouse marked a major milestone on January 15 with a ceremonial groundbreaking for The Sally and George Mayer Rehearsal Studio, a new rehearsal and storage facility to be constructed at 122 Main Street in Ivoryton, Connecticut.

The event also served as the public launch of the Playhouse’s $1.5 million capital campaign, Act II: A New Creative Space, which will support the new facility as well as upgrades to the historic theatre building.

The ceremony was attended by Susan Bysiewicz, State Senator Norm Needleman, and State Representative Renee LaMark Muir, along with Ivoryton Playhouse trustees, staff, early donors, and project partners. The event began with remarks and a toast at The Hosting Company in Ivoryton before moving to the construction site on Main Street.

During the event, Bysiewicz spoke about the cultural role of Ivoryton Playhouse in the region and acknowledged the leadership of Executive Director Jacqui Hubbard, as well as the collaboration between state officials, local donors, and community partners that made the project possible.

The new rehearsal and storage facility was designed by David Goslin of Crosskey Architects, with construction slated to begin shortly by Stevens Excavating Inc., selected through a public bidding process. Once completed, the facility will provide a dedicated rehearsal studio and secure storage for scenic and production materials, strengthening the Playhouse’s production infrastructure and reducing reliance on off-site rehearsal locations.

Ivoryton Playhouse Board President Al Jaffe noted that new construction on Main Street is uncommon and described the project as a sign of long-term investment in both the theatre and the surrounding community.

Founded more than a century ago, Ivoryton Playhouse has served as a cultural anchor for the Connecticut shoreline. The new facility is intended to centralize operations, support sustainable production practices, and allow shared community spaces such as the Centerbrook Meeting House to be freed for other uses.

While early funding supported preliminary planning and site work, the January 15 groundbreaking marked the formal start of the public phase of the capital campaign. The campaign is led by Capital Campaign Committee Chair Sally Mayer, who spoke about the organization’s history and the goal of extending its legacy into a second century of professional theatre.