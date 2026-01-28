Gabriele Davis to Present OUR JOYFUL NOISE at the Palace Theater

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Palace Theater invites families to gather for a morning of laughter, interactive crafts, and literary fun at Family Storytime, a free initiative of the CommUNITY Spotlight Series, on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 11:00 AM. This event is made possible by Connecticut Community Foundation and CT Public.

This engaging program brings Connecticut-based children's authors to the Palace for lively read-alouds and interactive activities designed for families with young children (ages 3–8). The goal: to celebrate the power of early literacy and foster a love of reading through humor, heart, and hands-on fun.

The featured book for this session is Our Joyful Noise by Gabriele Davis, a 2025 New England Book Award Picture Book finalist. This jazzy, joy-filled story follows a Black family through a week of shared moments, accented with musical nods to spirituals and songs. Davis's work encourages children to feel seen, loved, and uplifted.

Tickets are FREE, but registration is required and seating is limited. Reserve your spot by calling (203) 346-2000. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the event.

“Family Storytime is about more than reading — it's about creating meaningful connections between families, authors, and the joy of storytelling,” says Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Programs for the Palace Theater. “We're proud to offer this free program as part of our commitment to community engagement.”

About the Author:

Gabriele Davis is a freelance writer and former children's magazine editor whose stories nurture joy, confidence, and belonging. Her debut picture book, Peaches, was released in 2024, followed by Our Joyful Noise later that year. Davis lives in Connecticut's Northwest Hills and is an active member of 12x12, KidLit in Color, and SCBWI.

Event Details:

What: Family Storytime featuring Our Joyful Noise by Gabriele Davis

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Where: Palace Theater, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT

Tickets: FREE (registration required) – Call (203) 346-2000

Presented by: CommUNITY Spotlight Series, made possible through a grant from the Connecticut Community Foundation