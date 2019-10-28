Torrington Symphony Orchestra Will Present 'A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE'

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra, with chorus, will present "A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE," on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 7:30 pm in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, sponsored by People's United Bank. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature pianist Kari Magg and seasonal favorites!

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since. The 45-plus Torrington Symphony amateur and professional musicians are drawn from 25 towns in Northwest Connecticut, Eastern New York and Southern Massachusetts. The symphony affords musicians the opportunity to express their artistic needs, while encouraging young performers to continue through the playing of orchestral music.

General admission tickets are $22. Children 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You