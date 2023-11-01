Torrington Symphony Orchestra Brings A Holiday Festival to the Warner in December

The performance is on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present “A HOLIDAY FESTIVAL,” on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm in the Warner’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature seasonal holiday favorites accompanied by a vocal ensemble, with guest soloists Sayumi Takahashi Harb on violin, and Cassidy Cramer on French horn.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or by calling the Warner Theatre Box Office at (860) 489-7180. Children 12 and under are free, but a ticket is required.

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since. The 45-plus Torrington Symphony amateur and professional musicians are drawn from 25 towns in Northwest Connecticut, Eastern New York, and Southern Massachusetts. The symphony affords musicians the opportunity to express their artistic needs, while encouraging young performers to continue through the playing of orchestral music.

For more information about Torrington Symphony Orchestra, visit torringtonsymphony.org.




