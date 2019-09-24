Tickets On Sale Now For Young Professionals Night Out At Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park's Young Professionals Nights Out are continuing for our eleventh season.

If you are between the ages of 21 and 35, with a love for theatre, then you are in luck! Through the Young Professionals Nights Out, you will be able to connect with others in a creative environment and see top-notch professional productions throughout the 2019-20 season. Young Professional events and activities are sponsored by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.'s Young Professional Advisory Board.

Each Young Professional main stage ticket is $30; Playwrights on Park is $10; Comedy Night is $15. Your ticket includes a wine and snacks reception, the opportunity to connect with other Young Professionals, and admission for the performance.

NEXT UP: NUNSENSE by Dan Goggin Thursday, October 3, 2019 6pm Reception 7:30pm performance $30*

SAVE THE DATES: PLAYWRIGHTS ON PARK - A New Play Reading Series Sunday, November 10, 2018 7:30pm performance Includes a post-show talk back with the playwright and dessert. $10

THE SANTALAND DIARIES by David Sedaris Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:30pm performance $25 Watch for details on a post-show YP Mix & Mingle at a local restaurant.

PRIDE & PREJUDICE by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen Saturday, February 8, 2020 6:30pm Reception 8pm performance $30* COMEDY NIGHT Saturday, April 11, 2020 8:00pm BYOB $15 Watch for details on a post-show YP Mix & Mingle at a local restaurant.

All seats must be reserved. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10. To purchase tickets online, choose the date of the show on which Young Professionals Night Out is happening, choose your seat, and the Young Professionals ticket option. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

The purpose of the Young Professionals Advisory Board (YPAB) is to provide increased representation of young theatergoers, engaging members of the community with a specific focus on the appropriate demographic, assist with fundraising and marketing efforts, support the overall mission of the Playhouse, and to act as ambassadors for the theatre. The group meets monthly and participates on various sub-committees.

*includes a $5 fee to support the initiatives of PTG, Inc.'s Young Professional Advisory Board





