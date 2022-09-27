Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale Now For Laurie Berkner at The Bushnell

Performances are onÂ October 15.

Sep. 27, 2022 Â 
A pioneer in children's music over the last twenty years, the legendary Laurie Berkner will play The Bushnell on October 15 for two solo performances: an 11:00am Sensory-Friendly performance in the Autorino Great Hall for families with adults and children on the Autism spectrum or with other sensitivity issues and a 3:00pm performance open to all in the Belding Theatre. ï»¿The singer, songwriter, lyricist, and author will showcase many fan favorites, including an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance! Berkner will perform hits such as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head." Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads!).

Tickets starting at $33 can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT. Everyone in attendance must have a ticket. Parents with a child age 1 and below who would like to keep their child seated on their lap during the performance can arrange for a lap ticket by calling the box office after purchasing their party's other seats.


Regional Awards


