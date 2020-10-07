Thomaston Opera House Hosts GRAVESIDE STORIES

Graveside Stories run from Thursday October 22 2020 to Saturday November 7 2020.

Thomaston Opera House is hosting ghost tours, called Graveside Stories from Thursday October 22 2020 to Saturday November 7 2020.

This tour will highlight replicated graves of residents that were once buried in the site of the current Thomaston Opera House and old firehouse. Patrons on this tour will actually be walking in the subterranean space where the bodies were buried some 140+ years earlier.

Once through the basement exhibits, patrons will be seated apart from each other while being entertained by Juan Cardona Jr. on the Marr Colton Theatre Pipe Organ playing accompaniment for Halloween themed short films along with brief live entertainment by LCT volunteer performers.

Learn more and purchase tickets athttp://www.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org/.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You