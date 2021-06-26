Theater Barn Celebrates A Successful Reopening

The Ridgefield Theater Barn reopened its doors with a red-carpet splash on June 11, welcoming back patrons and invited guests for the first night of their Evening of One Acts.

The production, which has since sold out the rest of its run, is dedicated to the memory of Amy Oestreicher, an area artist, writer, public speaker, and actress who was originally cast in one of the plays. Amy sadly passed away in April of this year.

Amy's family was in attendance opening night and the cast, crew, and fellow patrons all raised a glass after the performance to honor her legacy. As Pamme Jones, the Ridgefield Theater Barn Executive Director remarked in her curtain speech, "We thought it was appropriate to dedicate this reopening, our emerging from a dark time, to the memory of Amy. Amy was all about turning the darkness into light."

Her family was joined by several other special guests at the sold-out event, including some of the playwrights and directors. State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, a returning patron, was in attendance with State Senator Will Haskell, who took to social media the next day and posted about the "exceptional set of One Act plays" he had seen the night before. The evening was capped off with drinks and light fare provided by The Painted Cookie, The Market at Union Hall, and Cellar XV.

Still maintaining their signature cabaret theater style, the reopening was the debut of the Barn's new spacious open "Covid-friendly" configuration, with tables for four spaced generously apart and capacity limited to 50%. As in the past, audience members may bring in their own food and drink, which are also available for a suggested donation at the Barn's lobby concession stand. The Barn's staff, casts, and crew have all been fully vaccinated, and the theater is keeping current with all CDC, federal, state, and local guidelines.

Upcoming events at the theater include an evening of Improv comedy in August as well as The Divas, a compilation of one act plays by Jack Neary. The Exonerated by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, officially opens their 2021-2022 season in September. More information and reservations are available at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org