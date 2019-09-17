The Warner Will Screen SAVING PRIVATE RYAN

Goff's Equipment Service Inc. and the Warner Theatre will present "A Night of Stars & Stripes" with a special screening of SAVING PRIVATE RYAN in the Warner's Main Theatre on Saturday, November 16. Doors to the theatre will open at 6 pm and the film will begin at 7 pm.

Tickets to the event are free, with a suggested donation of $5 the night of the event. All proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) charity. Veterans in attendance will receive VIP seating and complimentary popcorn and beverages! Corporate sponsorships are also available.

Please note this event is free, but a ticket is required. Tickets are available through the Warner Box Office by calling 860-489-7180, visiting warnertheatre.org or by stopping at Goff's Equipment Service Inc. at 620 Torrington Road in Litchfield.





