The Warner Presents its 7th Annual Holiday Movie Event

The Warner Theatre is once again kicking off the holiday season by inviting the community to enjoy holiday films on our big screen for our 7th Annual Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, November 30. Free popcorn will be provided all day, compliments of Elevator Service Company.

At 1 pm, we will show the beloved family comedy HOME ALONE. Doors will open at 12 pm for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is FREE! No tickets are required; a line will form under the marquee.

Come back in the evening for WHITE CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG at 7 pm. Doors will open at 6 pm for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets for WHITE CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG are $5. Gather your family and friends for this beloved 1954 film with lyrics embedded on screen. You'll enjoy singing along with such songs as "The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing," "Snow," "Sisters" and, of course, the iconic "White Christmas."

To purchase tickets for WHITE CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





