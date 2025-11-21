The Ugly Sweaterz To Perform At Little Theatre Of Manchester In December

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Theatre of Manchester will present a one-night-only performance by The Ugly Sweaterz on December 21, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The group, whose members appear annually for a holiday program, will offer a set that blends traditional seasonal material with Top 40 repertoire. The band has previously performed at venues including Blue Back Square, Evergreen Walk, and Glow Hartford.

Tickets will begin at $18, with reduced pricing for seniors, students, military patrons, and group buyers. Donors contributing $250 or more to LTM are invited to contact the box office to request complimentary seats.

ABOUT THE BAND

The 2025 lineup will feature vocalists Joe Tralongo and Jessica Glasser; Noah Lis on keys and vocals; Steve Matthews on guitar; Maria Defreitas on saxophone; Dan Hendrix on trombone; Mike Golembeski on bass; and Matt Glasser on drums.

TICKETING INFORMATION

