The Ridgefield Playhouse to Present Comedian Brian Regan

For the first time in the venue's history, The Ridgefield Playhouse will present a three-night stand-up comedy residency! Comedian Brian Regan will take the stage at 8pm on Thursday, January 13th, Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th, as part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series.

A Florida-native, Regan ranks among today's most popular comics, with Vanity Fair calling him, "The funniest stand-up alive," and Entertainment Weekly calling him, "Your favorite comedian's favorite comedian." Regan specializes in observational and self-deprecating humor drawn from his everyday life experiences.

He can be seen in his most recent comedy special "On the Rocks" and prior special "Nunchucks and Flamethrowers" on Netflix, along with the series "Stand Up and Away! with Brian Regan." He also has a role on the comedy-drama series "Loudermilk," co-created by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly, which now airs on Amazon's Prime Video.

Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian's non-stop theater tour continuously fills venues across North America, with the comic visiting close to 100 cities each year. Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country. Media sponsor for the events is 99.1fm WPLR.

The perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality, Brian fills theaters with fans that span generations. Brian's standard of excellence was set from the beginning. Watching such masters as Johnny Carson, The Smothers Brothers and Steve Martin, Brian was enthralled with the world of comedy and tried stand-up right out of college at a Ft. Lauderdale club an hour from his hometown of Miami. Touring the country constantly through the late 80's and 90's Brian won the 1996 American Comedy Award for Best Comedian, starred in two Showtime specials and performed on all the leading late night shows, including his life-long dream, "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson."

In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central's history. A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show. Brian made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock's film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is now streaming on Netflix.

