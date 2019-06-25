The Palace and Shubert to Partner in Presenting THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

A new model for working jointly to present week-long engagements of touring Broadway shows is being explored this season by the Shubert Theater in New Haven and the Palace Theater in Waterbury. The goal is to present full week engagements of the latest touring Broadway productions and by working together both venues will have more opportunity to present the newer title shows when they go out on tour. The Play That Goes Wrong is the title the two venues are sharing this season when it plays each venue: November 5 - 7 at the Palace and November 9 -10 at the Shubert. Palace CEO Frank Tavera noted "By pooling resources each venue has the chance to present a recent title at their venue that will appeal to subscribers and attract new patrons".

Tickets for the show go on sale at both venues on Monday, July 15 at 10:00am. Tickets for performances Tuesday, November 5 - 7 at 7:30pm at the Palace Theater in Waterbury can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St. For performances Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sunday November 10 at 1:00 and 6:30pm at the Shubert Theater in New Haven, purchase online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203.562.5666 or at the Box Office.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





