The Mark Twain House & Museum Announces CT SUMMER AT THE MUSEUM Tours For Youth

The Mark Twain House & Museum was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $32,230 from CT Humanities to support the National Historic Landmark's participation in the CT Summer at the Museum initiative.

The program invites Connecticut children ages 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult to visit participating museums free of charge from July 1 through September 5, 2022. Funding for the initiative is provided by the Connecticut General Assembly with the support of Connecticut Humanities and the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the federal ARPA.

Through the CT Summer at the Museum initiative, Connecticut families can enjoy a documentary screening, an art exhibit, and, of course, a tour of Mark Twain's historic home at no cost. Additionally, thanks to CT Humanities' generous contribution, local children and an accompanying adult from all socio-economic backgrounds can gain access to educational activities and tours. To learn more and book a tour of The Mark Twain House & Museum, visit marktwainhouse.org/ctsummer.

A visit to a museum provides a special opportunity that can positively impact mental health, demonstrably improve learning outcomes among children and youth, and offer positive activities and outlets in many of the neighborhoods, towns, and cities that we serve. As children and students missed out on more than two years of group and school visits to our institutions as part of hands-on, interactive learning, the CT Summer at the Museum Program gives these children and students a chance to experience our institutions and benefit from our programs, activities, and exhibits.

The Mark Twain House & Museums offers a variety of expert and actor-led tours through Twain's home. Guests can also watch a free documentary, enjoy lunch at our café, shop at our gift store, and view our latest exhibit, THE EVOCATIVE Mark Twain Inspires the Printmakers' Network of Southern New England. The museum is open seven days a week from 10:00am to 4:30pm. Due to limited capacity on tours and demand, we recommend tickets are purchased online in advance. To plan a visit and learn more, visit Marktwainhouse.org.

The Mark Twain House & Museum is the restored Hartford, Connecticut home where American author Samuel Clemens - Mark Twain - and his family lived from 1874 to 1891. Twain wrote his most important works, including Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, during the years he lived there. The museum offers tours of the restored Mark Twain House, along with a variety of programs that celebrate and promote Twain's literary legacy. About Connecticut Humanities CT Humanities (CTH) is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. CTH connects people to the humanities through grants, partnerships, and collaborative programs. CTH projects, administration, and program development are supported by state and federal matching funds, community foundations, and gifts from private sources. Learn more by visiting cthumanities.org.

The Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) is the state agency charged with fostering the health of Connecticut's creative economy. Part of the state's Department of Economic and Community Development, the COA is funded by the State of Connecticut as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.